MobileHelp® Joins National Safety Council to Put Spotlight on Fall Prevention during National Safety Month

During National Safety Month, MobileHelp will work with NSC to highlight fall prevention through a special series of broadcast interviews on Thursday, June 14, designed to educate people on the scope of the problem and promote solutions to address falls.

Becky Turpin, director of home and community safety for the National Safety Council, will discuss the increase in falls among the older population, while Robert Flippo, CEO, MobileHelp, and Dennis Boyle, president and COO, MobileHelp, will provide recommendations on how to avoid falls and new technology solutions available for people to utilize.

Some recommendations include:

Several types of medications are associated with an increased risk of falls : Have medication reviewed by a physician/pharmacist and consider technology solutions that allow for medication scheduling and management.

: Have medication reviewed by a physician/pharmacist and consider technology solutions that allow for medication scheduling and management. Many people fall because they are afraid of falling and therefore stop exercising , which causes muscle strength to diminish: Exercise regularly to improve balance and maintain muscle strength.

, which causes muscle strength to diminish: Exercise regularly to improve balance and maintain muscle strength. Make sure the home space is safe : Consider adding grab bars and lots of lighting; secure throw rugs and keep paths clear.

: Consider adding grab bars and lots of lighting; secure throw rugs and keep paths clear. Keep up with the latest technology: Emergency response technology has evolved rapidly, and people now have more options available to help them monitor health and wellness, as well as get help if they need it in the event of an emergency, such as a fall.

"Fall-related deaths have been steadily increasing as baby boomers have been aging – from 1999 to 2016, the number of fall deaths among those 65 and older increased 194 percent," said Ms. Turpin. "This campaign was created to empower viewers to take action: Falls are not synonymous with aging, and there are easy things people can do to dramatically reduce the risk of a fall."

"We are proud to work with the NSC on this endeavor," said Mr. Flippo. "We hope our campaign will shine a light on the important issue of fall prevention, as well as highlight the myriad options available to help people combat emergencies, such as falls."

About the National Safety Council:

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilehelp-joins-national-safety-council-to-put-spotlight-on-fall-prevention-during-national-safety-month-300657296.html

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelp.com

