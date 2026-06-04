MobileHelp Launches New 'Elite' Model - Offering 24/7 Support to Provide Aging Adults Safety that Goes Further

MobileHelp Elite marks the first product launch since Medical Guardian's 2024 acquisition

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp today launched its new Elite model, a proprietary, enhanced emergency response solution empowering seniors to live safely and independently knowing compassionate support is one touch away. The Elite model joins MobileHelp's fleet of innovative mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS), and features a sleek design, extended battery life, and waterproof capabilities.

MobileHelp Elite

The Elite is the inaugural MobileHelp product launch since Medical Guardian acquired the company in 2024. MobileHelp Elite is the first product to fully reflect what that partnership makes possible: deeper R&D investment, broader network coverage, and a device built around what the companies' combined member base has dictated they need; a product and service that is reliable, intuitive, and designed for real life. Detailed MobileHelp Elite features include:

One-touch SOS: Members can press and hold the SOS button for 3 seconds to connect with a trained 24/7 monitoring operator.

Members can press and hold the SOS button for 3 seconds to connect with a trained 24/7 monitoring operator. Advanced fall detection: Uses machine-learning models trained on real fall data to help detect falls and automatically initiate an emergency call.

Uses machine-learning models trained on real fall data to help detect falls and automatically initiate an emergency call. Two-way calling: Clear voice communication with the monitoring center through a built-in HD speaker and microphone.

Clear voice communication with the monitoring center through a built-in HD speaker and microphone. Modern, discreet design: Available in white, silver, and black. Designed to be worn comfortably all day at 1.5 ounces, roughly the size of a matchbox.

Available in white, silver, and black. Designed to be worn comfortably all day at 1.5 ounces, roughly the size of a matchbox. Location technologies: Location services including GPS and Wi-Fi for location awareness during use.

Location services including GPS and Wi-Fi for location awareness during use. Water resistant: Suitable for everyday use, including the bath and shower under normal conditions.

Suitable for everyday use, including the bath and shower under normal conditions. Extended battery life: Even greater battery life, allowing the device to be on and out of mind longer.

MobileHelp Elite arrives alongside a broader brand evolution. MobileHelp is simultaneously unveiling a refreshed brand identity and a redesigned website – a reimagining of how the company shows up for members, caregivers, and families. The refresh modernizes MobileHelp's look and voice while staying rooted in the mission that has always defined it: safety that lets you go further.

"Medical Guardian was founded on the belief that people deserve to age boldly and on their own terms. Acquiring MobileHelp was a direct extension of that belief," said Geoff Gross, Founder and CEO of Medical Guardian. "We have two brands with aligned missions and complementary strengths, now able to deliver on that promise at a greater scale. We developed MobileHelp Elite to reflect our shared vision: building a world where aging is supported, not feared, because people, caregivers, and families deserve to stay continuously connected through clear information, smarter tools, and meaningful care."

MobileHelp Elite is available now, starting as low as $37.95 per month. Current and prospective members can explore product details, upgrade options, and the refreshed brand experience at www.mobilehelp.com.

About MobileHelp

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005 and based in Philadelphia, Medical Guardian is a leader in digital health and safety solutions, empowering over 630,000 aging adults to live independently and safely. The company delivers 24/7 protection through Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Engagement Services. With a 93% customer satisfaction rate, a 4.7+ star rating on Google Reviews, and an 83 Net Promoter Score, Medical Guardian is recognized for its commitment to safety and service. Named the Top Medical Alert Device in 2025 by NCOA and Forbes Health, the company continues to lead the way in aging-in-place technology. Learn more at www.medicalguardian.com.

Media Contact:

Liam McCaffery

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(908) 956-1664

SOURCE MobileHelp