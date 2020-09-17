MobileHelp® Named Top Workplace in South Florida

Based solely on the feedback from more than 25,000 employees in South Florida surveyed by the Sun Sentinel, the Top Workplace award is a major accomplishment for the organization as it serves to recognize the top workplaces and company cultures in the region.

"This research reinforces the employee-based initiatives we invest in every year from a human resources standpoint," said Ellen deClaire, VP of Human Resources. "It also allows us to better gauge where we fall among other local employers, so we can remain competitive in our search to bring the best people on board."

According to the Sun Sentinel, nearly 13,000 employees responded to the survey – and MobileHelp was among the select 90 employers that stood out. Workplaces were evaluated by their employees through a 24-question survey administered by Energage of Philadelphia, the Sun Sentinel's research partner on the project.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

