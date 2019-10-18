MobileHelp® Safety-focused Products Enhance Consumer Safety Net

From a series of wall-mounted buttons that can be added to virtually any room for additional access to emergency help to solutions that use commonplace technology platforms (tablets and smartwatches), the company offers a full range of products that can be easily added to any living environment.

"Our objective as a company has always been to keep our customers safe – wherever they are," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "Over the years, we have looked to introduce a more robust product line, so we can offer as many possible solutions for enhanced home and on-the-go safety."

Walls Aren't Just for Art Anymore

Wall buttons from MobileHelp include two styles: a simplified style that can be added to any room, as well as a voice-activated waterproof button which can connect the user to help through a simple vocal command.

According to new research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, many people who own a pendant do not wear it for the entire day: For those customers, voice activation as well as wall buttons placed in various locations around the home provide an additional way to access help.

High-fashion Jewelry Now Offers Safety

Blending high style with high function, the TRELAWEAR collection from MobileHelp allows users to get help if they need it, housing sophisticated emergency response technology inside a fashionable necklace.

Pendants are offered in two different shapes (cushion and round), two different finishes (gold-tone and silver-colored), and two center resin stone color choices (black and turquoise).

If a user needs help, they simply press the discreet "T" button on the back of the TRELAWEAR pendant, and the signal is communicated through the MobileHelp base station or mobile device to its 24/7 central monitoring station for emergency dispatch to the user's location.

Sleek Tablet and Smartwatch Options Combine Wellness Tools and Emergency Response

Based on its recent analysis of the North American aging-in-place solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognized MobileHelp with the 2019 North American Product Leadership Award for offering older adults unprecedented independence by combining advanced PERS and health monitoring solutions in two of its product lines: the MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch.

"The company's industry-leading solutions integrate with nationwide wireless voice, data, and GPS technology, providing real-time monitoring and location tracking to expedite personal emergency assistance for seniors, chronic disease patients and active adults," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director, Digital Health at Frost & Sullivan.

The MobileHelp Smart wearable combines sophisticated medical alert technology within a smartwatch form factor for optimal health, safety, and wellness management in a streamlined, easy-to-use wearable.

The MobileHelp Touch is the first emergency response system that leverages the benefits of a tablet as a platform, providing customers with access to help, health management tools, photo sharing, messaging and games.

"The future of long-term independence will rely on connected safety solutions throughout the home environment," said Mr. Flippo. "We look forward to bringing more products to market which allow our customers to not only get help if they need it, but better manage their health and wellness as they age in the place of their choosing."

