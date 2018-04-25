BALTIMORE, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new business partner to the National Association of ACOs (NAACOs), MobileHelp® Healthcare, a leader in personal and enterprise healthcare technology, will be displaying new chronic care solutions at Table #7 at the NAACOs spring conference this week – MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch.

MobileHelp Smart

Developed through a recent collaboration with Samsung Electronics America, MobileHelp Smart features emergency response portfolio through integration of customized Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches.

MobileHelp Smart and MobileHelp Touch Improve Outcomes among Chronic Care Patients with Solutions to Access Emergency Help, Track Vital Signs

This solution allows people to not only get help if and when they need it, but also track and monitor changes to key vital sign indicators, such as resting heart rate, sleep, steps and other activities.

MobileHelp Touch

Eligible for new incremental reimbursement, MobileHelp Touch represents a new direction in traditional remote patient monitoring (RPM) with the added personal and professional benefits of emergency response capabilities and video conferencing.

"Research tells us that patients with chronic conditions are some of the most committed users of technology to help manage their illness," said Chris A. Otto, SVP of MobileHelp Healthcare. "And with the new reimbursement codes for telehealth and telemedicine solutions, we are now seeing clear shifts on the legislative side as well, in support of technology use across the care continuum. MobileHelp Touch gives providers the ability to demonstrate engagement of patients and their families to guide care management."

Designed to provide patients with a "step-down" solution, MobileHelp Touch gives healthcare providers the ability to provide patients with traditional RPM for their entire episode of care. Following that time period, patients have the opportunity to keep the tablet and peripheral equipment and continue monitoring their own vital signs – allowing healthcare providers to essentially step out of the patient care process – while giving patients the tools they need to engage in their own long-term care.

In one MobileHelp pilot with the VNA of Rockford, use of this solution demonstrated highly successful results: Patients monitoring their own vital signs reported a 47 percent increase in confidence level regarding their ability to manage chronic conditions. Participants also reported an 18 percent increase in physical activity and mobility.

About MobileHelp Healthcare:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about MobileHelp Healthcare, please call 800-931-7852 or visit the company website at www.mobilehelphealthcare.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilehelp-smart-and-mobilehelp-touch-improve-outcomes-among-chronic-care-patients-with-solutions-to-access-emergency-help-track-vital-signs-300636400.html

SOURCE MobileHelp Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelphealthcare.com

