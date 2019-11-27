MobileHelp® Wraps Customers in Safety this Holiday Season

Reduced Risk of Blood Clots: The biggest advantage of compression socks is that they help improve circulation and reduce the risk of blot clots by moving blood more quickly through the body by applying pressure on the feet and calves.

Reduced Pain: Compression socks can reduce the chronic pain associated with varicose veins or ankle and knee issues. They reduce swelling, which is often associated with pain.

Renewed Independence: By making it easier to stand and walk for long periods of time, compression socks allow older adults to exercise, socialize or work with ease.

"For anyone who has ever experienced leg pain, compression socks are a fantastic asset for increasing mobility and independence while dealing with injuries or illnesses relating to the lower legs," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "Our goal as a company has always been to help people live an active and healthy life, and age in place independently. This is one more way we can reinforce for our customers that we are with them every step of the way."

This special holiday promotion will begin on Black Friday, November 29, 2019 and extend through January 3, 2020 (while supplies last) and will apply to all new subscribers of annual and semi-annual plans.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.MobileHelp.com

