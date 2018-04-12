MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work

"Lenovo and MobileIron are uniquely positioned to help companies make modern work a reality," said Igor Bergman, vice-president and Head of Software, Lenovo. "In 2017, we established a reseller relationship with MobileIron as our preferred solution. Our next step is developing technology integrations, such as BIOS-level integration, that will streamline and improve the out of box experience for our customers."

"We see an opportunity to help our customers move from legacy technologies to modern management," said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. "The promise of modern work is exciting. When companies have the technologies to get information to people when and where they need it, they accelerate decision making, improve efficiency, and increase their competitiveness. We're excited to work with Lenovo as our strategic partner to transform the way enterprises secure endpoints and data."

Modern work requires modern security

Modern work is an environment where people can make better, faster decisions using whatever devices and clouds they want, and they can work easily and safely from a company office or a coffee shop. However, in a modern work environment, corporate data moves outside the data center and corporate networks. MobileIron establishes a zone of trust around clouds and Lenovo devices that hold corporate data to separate and protect business information, and to keep personal information private. The Lenovo/MobileIron offering will give companies a simple, efficient way to procure, secure, and manage all Lenovo devices, and to deploy and secure enterprise cloud services and applications.

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$43 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and data center technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, networking, software (including ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile solutions), smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand), tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/.

