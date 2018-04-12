MobileIron Sets the Date for Its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Announcement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), the secure foundation for modern work, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings (ending March 31, 2018) on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Conference Call and Webcast
MobileIron will host a conference call and live webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss the company's results. Interested parties may access the call by dialing 1-855-327-6837 in the U.S. or 1-631-891-4304 from international locations. The live webcast will be available on the MobileIron Investor Relations website at http://investors.mobileiron.com/. A replay will be available through the same link.
About MobileIron
MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.
