MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence

"We are honored to be nominated in four categories for the Data News Awards," said Hendrik Van De Velde, Director, Benelux, MobileIron. "We work to anticipate the security needs of modern organizations and develop innovative technologies like MobileIron Threat Detection and MobileIron Access, our cloud security solution. Our goal is to help companies increase their productivity and competitiveness by accelerating their adoption of cloud services and mobile technologies. We are delighted to be recognized for our commitment to delivering innovations that make a difference for our customers."

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.

About Data News

Data News is a Belgian monthly ICT magazine, aimed at IT professionals, end users and ICT producers and service providers. The magazine was founded in 1979 and since 2007 has been published in both Dutch and French by Roularta Media Group. Focus areas are news, interviews, analyses, international IT events, surveys, user stories and comparative product tests. The news site brings daily ICT news from home and abroad. Data News also organizes events such as the "CIO of the Year", the "ICT Manager Contest" and "She Goes ICT" (with the election of the ICT Woman of the Year and Young ICT Lady of the Year). Furthermore, Data News organizes the gala 'Data News Awards of Excellence'.

