MobileSphere to Present at futuRE Pitch Battle

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileSphere named a presenter at futuRE , an invitation-only real estate technology pitch battle. Powered by Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, futuRE will focus on "where the next generation of real estate begins."

MobileSphere will present on its slybroadcast and slydial ringless voicemail products and is among a list of 29 tech companies that will compete for votes from agents to access their businesses operating within the Keller Williams ecosystem and the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.

"With futuRE, we're again displaying our deep commitment to empower our agents with choice," said Jeff Tamaru, head of corporate development, Keller Williams. "We expect our inaugural technology pitch battle to offer up a host of more best-in-class options for agents to choose how they want to run their business within the Keller Cloud."

The futuRE event takes place at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and 10, 2019.

"Slybroadcast and slydial are productivity tools for businesses that care about maintaining personal connection with their customers prospects. Because of this, Keller William's futuRE is a great place for us to be showcased and we're hoping to take home the first-place prize." said slybroadcast and slydial founder and CEO Toufic Mobarak.

More than 450 real estate leaders on-site will vote together with agents in North America via livestream to select 10 finalists, one finalist per theme, to prioritize and onboard into the Keller Cloud.

The first-place winner will receive a $15,000 prize and second place will receive a $5,000 prize. Top winners will be priority onboarded onto the Keller Cloud ahead of other finalists.

The group of 29 tech companies was selected from an original list of more than 80 companies competing for access into the Keller Cloud during a weeklong voting process that happened in November 2019.

KW collaborates with leading technology companies, such as MobileSphere to enhance the operations of real estate businesses via the Keller Cloud.

Using a Keller Cloud application programming interface, or API, available for outside technology developers, Keller Williams enables the integration of additional top technology tools within an agent's Keller Cloud solutions.

