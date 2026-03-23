CUPERTINO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum, a Silicon Valley-based analytics provider, announced the deployment of its AI-driven risk management platform at Grameenphone, one of Bangladesh's largest telecom operators. The system is already reducing fraud exposure and strengthening customer experience across Grameenphone's network — marking a significant milestone as telecom operators worldwide face mounting fraud threats driven by the scale and complexity of 5G infrastructure.

Fraud and Complexity Collide in the 5G Era

Mobileum AI Fraud Detection Platform Goes Live at Grameenphone Amid Rising 5G Security Threats

Traditional analytics systems weren't built for this scale. They struggle to process the massive data volumes generated by modern networks in real time. This leaves operators vulnerable to AI-powered fraud schemes, signaling vulnerabilities, and coordinated attacks across device networks. The result is a mounting threat to both revenue and customer trust.

Building Intelligence for Networks That No Longer Operate in Silos

Mobileum addresses this complexity with its integrated platform spanning roaming, security, testing, network analytics, and risk management—five areas that operators increasingly need to manage holistically rather than as separate functions.

"Operators need integrated intelligence that reflects how their networks actually function," said Mike Salfity, Mobileum's CEO. "Our advantage is that when the industry shifts, we shift faster."

That operational agility stems partly from the company's talent pipeline. Many of Mobileum's leaders and engineers come directly from operator environments, bringing firsthand knowledge of network challenges. This background has helped the company earn credibility in an industry where technical understanding and trust matter as much as technology itself.

AI in Action: From Fraud Detection to Revenue Protection

In a separate recognition, Juniper Research has named Mobileum among the top global vendors in voice fraud prevention. The Mobileum AI-driven systems analyze, verify, and block scam and spam calls in real time—a critical capability as voice spam, robocalling, and spoofing threats continue to evolve.

Mobileum has also been cited by industry analysts for its work in areas such as service assurance, roaming intelligence, and large-scale network testing.

Expanding Beyond Fraud: Revenue Protection and Monetization

Beyond fraud prevention, Mobileum addresses multiple revenue protection challenges. The platform helps operators identify revenue leakage across complex service chains, optimize roaming and wholesale costs, prevent network degradation, and monetize 5G and IoT services more efficiently.

From Network Intelligence to Enterprise and Event-Scale Impact

Strategic partnerships are extending the platform's reach. A recent alliance with NOHOLD focuses on converting network data into actionable intelligence that unlocks new revenue streams - part of a growing network of collaborations bringing AI-driven insights to enterprise customers.

The company's GlobalRoamer platform, which has one of the largest roaming testing footprints globally, has already proven its value at scale. During UEFA Euro 2024 and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the platform helped operators detect congestion and resolve connectivity issues before they affected attendees—a critical capability when millions of people simultaneously access networks.

Building the Intelligence Layer for Telecom's Future

As telecom operators navigate the transition to 5G and beyond, Salfity sees Mobileum's role expanding. "Our vision is to serve as the intelligence layer that turns network innovation into business transformation," he said.

The company supports telecom operators globally through its Active Intelligence platform. Mobileum is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates.

For an industry grappling with unprecedented technical complexity, Mobileum's message is clear: effective fraud prevention and network optimization require intelligence systems that match the sophistication of modern threats.

About Mobileum

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions that connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions to increase revenue, improve the customer experience, and reduce costs.

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SOURCE Mobileum