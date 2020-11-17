Mobileum Expands Roaming and Core Network Product Portfolio to Address Needs of Growing 5G Ecosystem

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and network services, telco security, risk management, and testing and monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its corporate focus and enhancing its product portfolio for roaming and network services to better address the need for seamless 5G interoperability.

With a growing global ecosystem of 5G networks and IoT services gaining ground and private networks set to become increasingly relevant, efficient interconnection and service quality must be assured irrespective of geography or service play. Mobileum will be looking to leverage its deep roaming and engineering expertise, together with its enhanced risk, security, and testing and monitoring capabilities coming from its recent acquisitions, to support Telecom operators as they transform themselves and transition to a new digital society supported on 5G, commanding new standards of connectivity and experience.

Mobileum's integrated and expanded Roaming and Network Services portfolio will enable service providers to achieve greater automation, interoperability, and QoS across a diverse set of public, private, and shared networks - helping to deliver a better customer experience while protecting the bottom line.

Kishore Vangipuram, Mobileum Chief of Roaming and Network Services, commented:

"Mobileum remains focused on providing solutions that enable mobile network operators to accelerate digitalization and innovation while improving network security and service quality. As service providers' business models and partner relationships become more complex, we are expanding our product portfolio to bring a new degree of resilience and automation to our customers' business and network operations – helping to tackle some of the industry's biggest challenges brought by the evolution to 5G."

One of the key founding principles driving Mobileum has been to connect people, places, and things efficiently and seamlessly while maximizing the return for operators. To achieve this vision and support the transition to 5G, Mobileum is launching a suite of new software solutions as part of its Active Intelligence Platform:

Central Routing Director: enabling a more efficient call routing logic to meet technical and business needs, improving customer experience while maximizing revenue

Voice Firewall: enhancing security, fraud detection, and policy controls combined with real-time call blocking treatment capabilities

Enhanced Caller ID: providing a monetization platform for operators to leverage network information and call display, to empower identity, promote trust, and create a new channel for brand promotion

Wholesale Business Advisor: reducing barriers between international and domestic roaming, automating business processes across international, domestic, and enterprise roaming partners while providing recommendations to optimize the roaming experience and costs

eSIM Channel Platform: providing a platform for subscriber and enterprise roaming management

Supporting more than 900 global telecom operators, in 180 countries, the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform is an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers mobile network operators to:

Increase revenues – by delivering innovative and compelling offers in new market segments

Reduce revenue loss - with a layer of security to protect against attacks on voice networks

- with a layer of security to protect against attacks on voice networks Optimize network and wholesale costs – by enabling process automation that improves time to market, reliability, and visibility into wholesale and retail costs

Mobileum's AI-driven platform is available both on-premises and on the cloud, delivering advanced solutions that successfully support and assure traditional and next-generation services as telecom networks evolve towards virtualization, cloud and 5G. To learn more, visit www.mobileum.com.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of telecom analytics for roaming, security and risk management and end-to-end domestic and roaming testing solutions. More than 900 operators rely on its Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, improve network security, minimize risk, and ensure active testing and monitoring. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract network and customer insights and convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Belgium, Dubai, Germany, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter

