MOBILEYE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Mobileye Global Inc. - MBLY

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Mobileye Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: MBLY).

On January 4, 2024, the Company disclosed that its OEM customers had excess inventories totaling 6-7 million units of EyeQ System-on-Chips systems and also slashed 2024 expected EyeQ shipments to 31-33 million units compared to 37 million units shipped in 2023 (a 10%-16% year-over-year reduction in units shipped) and expected a 50% decrease in Q1 2024 revenue compared to the prior year quarter.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Mobileye's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Mobileye shares and would like to discuss your legal rights

