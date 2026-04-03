Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints Luke LaPresta as VP of Sales and Partner Acquisitions

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilfy Worldwide is proud to announce that Luke LaPresta will be joining the organization on April 6th, 2026, as Vice President of Sales and Partner Acquisitions. In this role, Luke will lead Mobilfy's national sales strategy and partner acquisition efforts, driving growth and further strengthening the company's position as a premier master agent within the T-Mobile for Business partner ecosystem.

Luke's Telecom Career: Luke brings extensive leadership experience across the wireless and telecom industry, most notably during his tenure with T-Mobile for Business. While at T-Mobile, Luke held national leadership responsibility across SMB, Government and Enterprise channels, where he played a key role in scaling partner-driven growth, aligning indirect sales channels, and delivering measurable results across strategic initiatives.

An Air Force Veteran who served during wartime, Luke is widely respected for his operational discipline, leadership under pressure, and ability to build scalable organizations rooted in accountability and performance. His experience within the T-Mobile ecosystem uniquely positions him to help Mobilfy expand its national partner network and drive continued growth across SMB, mid-market, enterprise, and government segments.

Throughout his career, Luke has demonstrated the ability to identify opportunities, build distribution ecosystems, and align partners around measurable outcomes. His leadership approach—centered on ownership, consistency, and execution—aligns directly with Mobilfy's performance-driven growth model.

While his professional accomplishments are significant, Luke's foundation is family. He is the proud parent of Aurora, 22, Hestin, 17, Scarlett, 15, and Ledger, 10. On January 31st of this year, Luke and his wife, Dr. Amber Rose Washington-LaPresta, welcomed their newest addition, Luka James LaPresta. His commitment to family reflects the balance, perspective, and values he brings to leadership every day.

Scott Ross, EVP of Sales at Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC, shared: "Luke is a builder and a leader. He understands how to create momentum, develop people, and align strategy with execution. His experience within the T-Mobile for Business ecosystem and his ability to recruit and scale high-performing partners make him an invaluable addition to Mobilfy. I am extremely excited to work alongside him and confident he will play a pivotal role in our next phase of growth."

Tony Ross, CEO of Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC, added: "Luke represents the type of leadership we are intentionally building at Mobilfy. His background with T-Mobile for Business, combined with his ability to align people, structure, and opportunity, makes him uniquely positioned to help scale our ecosystem and empower our partners. We are excited to welcome Luke to the team and look forward to the impact he will have as we continue to expand and strengthen our position in the channel."

Luke's Vision at Mobilfy: As Vice President of Sales and Partner Acquisitions, Luke will focus on scaling Mobilfy's national partner ecosystem, driving disciplined sales execution, and strengthening alignment with T-Mobile to deliver innovative solutions to businesses nationwide. His leadership will play a critical role in Mobilfy's continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

Mobilfy's expansion comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to strengthen its position in the channel and broaden its offerings to partners, including growth opportunities with T-Mobile for Business and cross-selling within the Mobilfy Partner Program. The addition of Luke marks another milestone in Mobilfy's ongoing commitment to leadership, execution, and results.

About Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC: Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC is a trusted leader in mobile solutions, offering cutting-edge services and technologies to businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and empowering teams, Mobilfy sets the standard for excellence in the mobile connectivity market.

SOURCE Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC