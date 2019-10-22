Mobiliti Offers Dealers Pathway To Subscription Services

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiliti, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in vehicle subscription technology, has modified its business model to continue to provide consumers the freedom of choice between vehicle subscription and traditional purchase options while also delivering valuable market data and additional leads to dealers.

Mobiliti enables dealers to list all inventory on Mobiliti.com free of charge. Consumers visiting the site can view inventory and express interest in purchasing or subscribing to specific vehicles. This provides dealers with the much-needed market-specific data about consumer interest to determine the best time to add subscription services at dealerships.

Once dealers decide to offer vehicle subscription, Mobiliti will provide a complete package that includes software, payment processing, insurance, vehicle protection products, financing partnerships and customer service to make this new business line a success.

For consumers looking to subscribe or buy, Mobiliti offers research tools to help make informed decisions. Mobiliti is the first site that provides consumers with a side-by-side comparison of available options when choosing between subscription or purchase.

When a consumer decides to make a purchase inquiry, Mobiliti connects the user directly to the dealer's website to begin the buying process.

"Consumers no longer have to fill out a form on a separate listings website if they are interested in purchasing the vehicle - they can see the exact vehicle on the dealer website and begin the buying process," said Chance Richie, CEO of Mobiliti. "This provides consumers with the most up-to-date information about the vehicle and gives dealers complete control to manage purchase leads and provide the highest level of service throughout the buying process."

Mobiliti currently has more than 10,000 vehicles on its site and listing commitments from more than 500 dealer rooftops.

Mobiliti launched a subscription service in Detroit in 2018 that utilized dealers' existing inventory. The four-state pilot program was designed to test the market and highlight a need to provide consumers with an alternative to long-term vehicle ownership.

"Our new model is resonating well with dealers who want better data about subscription interest in their unique markets and a higher level of control over leads interested in purchase," Richie said. "We work with our listing dealers to drive subscription interest in their market so that once the time is right to offer subscription through Mobiliti, our dealers have a profitable subscription business from the outset."

ABOUT MOBILITI, INC.

Mobiliti is a leading provider of vehicle subscription software services for large-scale enterprise partners, including automotive technology companies, financial service providers, and OEMs, and provides consumers with a variety of mobility options, including subscription and purchase options, through its retail dealer partners at Mobiliti.com. For more information, visit www.Mobiliti.com .

