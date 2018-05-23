Mobiliti Vehicle Subscription Service Launches Just In Time For Summer Travel

Beginning June 2018, Mobiliti is partnering with Island Auto Group, a top-50 dealer group according to Automotive News, to offer consumers a range of vehicles for one monthly fee that includes insurance, maintenance, warranty coverage and roadside assistance.

"A vehicle subscription service is for people who want a car but aren't ready for ownership," said Chance Richie, Mobiliti CEO and co-founder. "It's similar to a lease, but without the things consumers dislike most about leasing including long-term contracts and upfront costs, with the added benefits of bundled insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance."

Using the Mobiliti app, available now on the App Store and Google Play, customers will be able to view available inventory at Island Auto Group after launch and select the vehicles to fit their needs and budget. Each vehicle is uniquely priced based on make, model and mileage options. There is no cost to become a Mobiliti member, but approval requires a minimum age requirement, good driving record, credit card and valid US driver's license.

"Knowing a lot of New Yorkers need a vehicle just for the summer, we are launching the Mobiliti subscription service with Island Auto Group in two phases," Richie said. "We're offering limited vehicles this summer and will ramp up and increase our inventory in early fall to include a wider variety of makes and models."

As new car sales decline and the inventory of used cars increases this year, Mobiliti helps dealers generate new business by providing customers with an alternative to leasing or buying, utilizing existing dealer inventory for a premium subscription service that can lead to additional sales.

"Mobiliti is helping to create another revenue stream and drive new customers to the showroom and service bays," said Josh Aaronson, co-owner of Island Automotive.

"The Mobiliti platform also allows us to easily bundle mobile technology and a comprehensive insurance product with our inventory to offer a compelling subscription product to our customers" added Marcello Sciarrino, co-owner of Island Auto Group.

Mobiliti is working with Ally Financial to provide fleet financing credit facilities to qualified dealer partners.



ABOUT MOBILITI

Mobiliti is the first national vehicle subscription service to partner with a variety of dealers to provide consumers with simple, flexible, cost-effective month-to-month access to a wide variety of vehicle makes and models. One monthly fee includes insurance, maintenance, warranty and roadside assistance. For more information, visit www.Mobiliti.com.





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobiliti-vehicle-subscription-service-launches-just-in-time-for-summer-travel-300653750.html

SOURCE Mobiliti

Related Links

https://www.mobiliti.com

