Mobilitie Applauds FCC for Streamlining Small Cell Siting Policy

The approved reforms will exclude small wireless facilities from the environmental and historic review procedures, treating them more like Wi-Fi routers currently deployed today.

"Mobilitie has worked closely with the FCC in recent years to address unclear or inconsistent small cell policy, excessive costs and timelines. Our projects are regularly cited by the Commission in its recent Report and Order as clear examples of regulations that were out of touch with the realities of real world deployments. We applaud the Commission for its detailed efforts to streamline those regulations that added significant time and cost to the detriment of America's progress towards 5G," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie.

Shortly after the vote, Mobilitie entered into a Consent Decree with the Commission resolving matters under the pre-existing regulations. The Commission streamlined or eliminated much of this regulation under the Report and Order issued on March 30th.

"Mobilitie has been, and always will be, dedicated to regulatory compliance. Our agreement with the FCC demonstrates our continuing commitment to regulatory compliance, and we look forward to continuing our strong relationships with the Commission, municipalities, and other stakeholders as we bring much needed next-generation networks to the U.S.," said Karmis.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. We fund, deploy and operate next-generation infrastructure that enables robust 4G LTE coverage and upcoming 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries—including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation. The highest mobile data traffic ever recorded during an event was carried by a Mobilitie DAS network.

Mobilitie partners with cities and municipalities across the country to deploy next generation small cell sites and other infrastructure that provides residents with enhanced mobile connectivity and wireless broadband access. Our high-density wireless infrastructure is designed to enable the richest, most interactive mobile experiences including real-time video streaming, location-based services, social media and other mobile applications.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

