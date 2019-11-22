Mobilitie is Bringing 5G to Nova Southeastern University

The lush 314-acre campus hosts a student body pursuing undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees in a wide variety of fields including law, health care, education and social sciences, among others. Working closely with the university, Mobilitie will design, deploy and operate a neutral-host wireless network infrastructure capable of delivering on the needs of the school today but who's modular design will also act as a foundation for future generations of wireless coverage.

NSU selected Mobilitie based on its vast experience deploying in the most complex environments, both indoor and outdoor. From massive small cell deployments in the U.S.'s biggest cities to custom-built distributed antenna systems (DAS) in major sports stadiums, Mobilitie has a proven track record of designing and deploying the optimal solution in any environment.

"We look forward to delivering robust, reliable and incredibly effective wireless access for the patrons of NSU. This is a uniquely forward-looking University and we are excited to be their partner for such a foundational element of the student experience," said William Richmond, AVP of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers' innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): At NSU, students don't just get an education, they get the competitive edge they need for real careers, real contributions and real life. A dynamic, private research university, NSU is providing high-quality educational and research programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree levels. Established in 1964, the university includes 16 colleges, the 215,000-square-foot Center for Collaborative Research, a private JK-12 grade school, the Mailman Segal Center (early childhood education) with specialists in Autism, the world-class NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and the Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center, one of Florida's largest public libraries. NSU students learn at our campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, and online globally. Classified as having "high research activity" by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is one of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie's Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education's criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information.

