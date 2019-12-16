Mobilitie Lights Up 5G at Seattle's Russell Investments Center

"Russell Investments Center's ownership understands the evolving demands of its tenants and visitors," said Alan Goree, Senior Director of Wireless Solutions. "And Mobilitie is proud to be their wireless partner and help bring greater tenant satisfaction."

As the nation's largest private wireless infrastructure firm, Mobilitie is proud to bring incredibly fast, reliable coverage to such an important landmark in the vibrant city of Seattle. From the premier corporate tenants conducting business to the visitors taking in breathtaking views from the green rooftop deck, Russell Investments Center visitors and tenants will get a mobile experience that matches the exceptional real estate.

"We are proud to partner with the national carriers to bring premium wireless to such an amazing property here in Seattle," added Goree. "They see the incredible value in bringing uninterrupted service to landmark buildings like Russell Investments Center, and we are excited to enable that for them."

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

