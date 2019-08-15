Mobilitie Looks To Foreign Investment Fund To Fuel 5G Wireless Deployment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilitie today announced a $1B exclusive arrangement with a foreign investment fund to fuel the next five years of growth around 5G infrastructure. The partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for the company to speed both U.S. and international 5G growth and expansion and bring unprecedented connectivity to consumers.

Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie, stated, "We're excited about the opportunity and all it will enable us to do for wireless carriers. The billion-dollar opportunity will fuel infrastructure development needed for convergence of networks, such as Wi-Fi, 5G, CBRS, IoT, mmWave, and small cells. This means fast, reliable connectivity across the globe, including currently in underserved areas and supporting massive connectivity in large indoor and outdoor public venues."

5G is anticipated to transform and advance industries like real estate, health care, transportation, and entertainment. The coming 5G evolution is predicted to be a $12 trillion industry. Building the infrastructure and creating the devices to get there means the next five to ten years will be the largest period of investment that wireless carriers in the U.S. have ever experienced.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a global provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States and internationally. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

