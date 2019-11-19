Mobilitie Serves Up High-Speed Wireless at The Diplomat Resort and Spa

As the premier privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the U.S., Mobilitie sets the standard in neutral-host networks for hospitality, commercial real estate, sports and entertainment venues, as well as city-wide small cell networks and macro towers. Always innovating, Mobilitie shapes its wireless solutions to not only deliver today but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow. With a proven track record of deploying and managing the most complex and challenging projects in the U.S., Mobilitie brings unparalleled experience and knowledge to every deployment, and is proud to bring its elite service to the four-diamond The Diplomat Resort and Spa.

"The Diplomat is a beautiful resort and it demands the best for its guests and convention attendees. We are proud to deploy a state-of-the-art wireless network that meets and exceeds those expectations," said Wendy Zavaleta, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie.

As a neutral-host network provider, Mobilitie is able to connect all major carriers to The Diplomat Resort and Spa. For more information on in-building wireless solutions, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

SOURCE Mobilitie

Related Links

http://www.mobilitie.com

