Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028







Segmented By Type (Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Lifts, Slings, Tricycles, Mobility Scooters), By End User (Personal v/s Institutional), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028



Global mobility aid medical devices market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.Mobility aid medical devices assist the elderly and disabled people in moving around.



Rapid technological advancements in the development of mobility aid medical devices are the key factor responsible for its market growth.The demand for these devices is growing significantly among the aged population as they need care, safety and ease in move and transfer, both in hospitals and homecare setups.



Various initiatives are taken by the governments to increase awareness about the use of mobility aid medical devices among the population and various healthcare enterprises. Besides, improving healthcare infrastructure is also a major reason for the growth in demand of these devices.

In addition, assistive technologies help in reducing difficulties in performing day-to-day activities for old and disabled population. Therefore, technological advancements and new product launches by the key players operating in the market are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the next few years.



The global mobility aid medical devices market is segmented into type, end user, company, and region.Based on type, wheelchair is expected to hold the most dominant share during forecast period.



Provision of wheelchair enhances the mobility and quality of life and reduces common problems such as pressure sores as well as helps in improving digestion and respiration.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.This is attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the government initiatives regarding the awareness of mobility aid medical devices.



Besides, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing spending for the development of new products in the region, are the reasons for the growth in market share of the region.



Major players operating in the global mobility aid medical devices market include GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Drive Medical Ltd., Levo AG, Karman Healthcare Inc., and Meyra Wihelm Meyer GmbH & Co Ltd.



Objective of the Study:



â€¢ To analyze and estimate the market size of global mobility aid medical devices market from 2018 to 2021.

â€¢ To estimate and forecast the market size of global mobility aid medical devices market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

â€¢ To classify and forecast global mobility aid medical devices market based on type, material, function, price range, company and regional distribution.

â€¢ To identify dominant region or segment in the global mobility aid medical devices market.

â€¢ To identify drivers and challenges for global mobility aid medical devices market.

â€¢ To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global mobility aid medical devices market.

â€¢ To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global mobility aid medical devices market.

â€¢ To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global mobility aid medical devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global mobility aid medical devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



â€¢ Mobility aid medical devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

â€¢ Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

â€¢ Organizations, forums and alliances related to mobility aid medical devices

â€¢ Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global mobility aid medical devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

â€¢ Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By Type:

o Wheelchairs

Manual

Powered

o Walking Aids

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Others

o Mobility Lifts

Ceiling Lifts

Hydraulic Lifts

Others

o Slings

Universal Slings

Bathing & Toileting Slings

Stand Up Slings

o Tricycles

Manual

Powered

o Mobility Scooters

3-wheel

4-wheel

o Others

â€¢ Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By End User:

o Personal

o Institutional

â€¢ Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global mobility aid medical devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a companyâ€™s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



â€¢ Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



