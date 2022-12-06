Mobility-as-a-service market size to grow by USD 456.64 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Dec 06, 2022, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global mobility-as-a-service market as a part of the application software market, the parent market. The parent global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. The global mobility-as-a-service market size is estimated to increase by USD 456.64 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.84%.
Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample
- Beeline.com Ltd.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as employee shuttle.
- Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, hitch, and bikes.
- Communauto Inc.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, and shared cabs.
- GoEuro Corp.: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, and shared cabs.
- Greenlines Technology Inc: The company offers mobility-as-a-service such as taxis, and shared cabs.
- For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Vendor Landscape - The global mobility-as-a-service market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mobility-as-a-service in the market are Beeline.com Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Communauto Inc., GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc, Kyyti Group Ltd, Lyft Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobilleo, moovel North America LLC, Moovit Inc, SkedGo Pty Ltd., and others.
The global mobility-as-a-service market is at its growing stage. The companies cater to the specific requirements of their clients by offering them customized cab services, such as ride-sharing services, defined-route cab services, luxury car cab services, and car rental services for tourists and corporate clients. At present, the major competition comes from e-hailing apps, such as Uber and Ola, which connect riders with independent drivers that use their own vehicles. However, such cab service operators have begun to exert intense pressure on the traditional yellow taxi model. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Based on geography, the global mobility-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mobility-as-a-service market.
- APAC account for 45% of the global cloud data warehouse market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, growing disposable income in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, and an increasing population in the age group of 15-64 years, which is the target customer base, are expected to propel the growth of the MaaS market in APAC during the forecast period.
Based on service, the global mobility-as-a-service market is segmented into ride-hailing, car sharing, and others.
- The market share growth of the ride-hailing segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Ride-hailing services reduce waiting times, increase the convenience of hailing a cab, and provide real-time location updates using global positioning systems for customers. Moreover, with innovative and technologically advanced pricing algorithms, better customer service, and most importantly, user-friendly app designs and services, ride-hailing car services have been gaining traction, particularly among Millennials. These factors will lead to the exponential growth of the global ride-hailing services market during the forecast period.
- Impactful Driver - The increase in the use of smart connected devices is notably driving market growth. As the number of smart devices increases, it becomes more difficult to manage, monitor, and maintain the data that is generated in an organization. Thus, the demand for M2M and M2H communications will rise as they help end-users simplify the management, monitoring, and maintenance of connected devices. These technologies help in the efficient monitoring and managing of physical assets in many sectors. The surge in the number of connected devices across the globe is a major factor that drives the demand for Maas. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
- Key Trend - Ongoing efforts for the development of autonomous vehicles are the key trend in the market. Commercial autonomous vehicles are expected to reduce the cost of point-to-point travel, ease traffic congestion, and make travel safer and more convenient. The integration of these features with seamless trip planning and payments is expected to be a key driver for the greater adoption of MaaS platforms. The advent of better cellular communication technologies and high-speed processing equipment is expected to result in the commercial deployment of level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles, which are completely automated vehicles. Corporations are in the phase of developing such fully autonomous vehicle technologies influx of more such services is expected to drive the popularity of MaaS during the forecast period.
- Major Challenge - The need for high initial investments in infrastructure is a major challenge impeding market growth. Nowadays controlling and monitoring ongoing projects have become a concern, owing to the high costs of the data-capturing devices installed in and on vehicles. Information technology-enabled services (ITES) support the public sector by reducing the costs involved in maintaining IT infrastructure. Hence, governments outsource these services. In addition, the price of MaaS applications includes the cost of licensing, system design and customization, implementation, and upgrades. Also, the proper implementation and functioning of MaaS solutions require the services of experts. Moreover, the integration of these applications with existing operational processes at airports, railway stations, and bus stations can be quite challenging.
Driver, Trends, & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the mobility-as-a-service market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the mobility-as-a-service market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobility-as-a-service market vendors
Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
- The firewall as a service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.06 billion. The market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The home service market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.22%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.08 billion. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and type (home care and design, repair and maintenance, HW and B, and others).
|
Mobility-as-a-Service Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
160
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 -2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.84%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 456.64 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
31.26
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Beeline.com Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Communauto Inc., GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc, Kyyti Group Ltd, Lyft Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobilleo, moovel North America LLC, Moovit Inc, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Splyt Technologies Ltd., Sway Mobility Inc., The ESP Group, Transit Systems, Tranzer BV, Uber Technologies Inc, and Whim
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global mobility-as-a-service market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mobility-as-a-service market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 6.3 Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Ride hailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ride hailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Car sharing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Car sharing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 7.3 Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Buses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Buses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Two-wheelers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Two-wheelers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Beeline.com Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Beeline.com Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Beeline.com Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Beeline.com Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Beeline.com Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Communauto Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Communauto Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Communauto Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Communauto Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 GoEuro Corp.
- Exhibit 126: GoEuro Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: GoEuro Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: GoEuro Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Greenlines Technology Inc
- Exhibit 129: Greenlines Technology Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Greenlines Technology Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Greenlines Technology Inc - Key offerings
- 12.8 Kyyti Group Ltd
- Exhibit 132: Kyyti Group Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Kyyti Group Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.9 Lyft Inc
- Exhibit 134: Lyft Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Lyft Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Lyft Inc - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Exhibit 137: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.11 Mobilleo
- Exhibit 141: Mobilleo - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Mobilleo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Mobilleo - Key offerings
- 12.12 moovel North America LLC
- Exhibit 144: moovel North America LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 145: moovel North America LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: moovel North America LLC - Key offerings
- 12.13 Moovit Inc
- Exhibit 147: Moovit Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Moovit Inc - Key offerings
- 12.14 SkedGo Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: SkedGo Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: SkedGo Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: SkedGo Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Splyt Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 152: Splyt Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Splyt Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Sway Mobility Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Sway Mobility Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Sway Mobility Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Sway Mobility Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Whim
- Exhibit 157: Whim - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Whim - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Whim - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 165: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article