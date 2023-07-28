Mobility-as-a-service market to grow by USD 456.64 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increase in the use of smart connected devices drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobility-as-a-service market size is estimated to increase by USD 456.64 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress with a CAGR of 33.84%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The mobility-as-a-service market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Mobility-as-a-service Market - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (ride-hailing, car sharing, and others), vehicle type (cars, buses, and two-wheelers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the ride-hailing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ride-hailing services provide customers with flexible and cost-effective options, as well as the ability to book cabs on demand through their mobile app. Furthermore, the number of people using ride-hailing services is growing as the cost of having a private automobile rises and parking spaces become limited. Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft, Inc. have made large investments in marketing across the Internet, broadcast, and print media to build brand awareness. Furthermore, ride-hailing automobile services are gaining pace, particularly among Millennials, due to innovative and technologically enhanced pricing algorithms, improved customer support, and, most significantly, user-friendly app designs and services. These factors will lead to the growth of the ride-hailing services segment during the forecast period.

Mobility-as-a-service market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The market is driven by an increase in the use of smart connected devices. As the number of devices increases, the task of managing, monitoring, and maintaining the data generated within an organization becomes increasingly challenging. Therefore, the demand for M2M and M2H communication is expected to increase as these technologies assist end users in streamlining the management, monitoring, and maintenance of connected devices. Furthermore, companies are currently witnessing significant improvements in their business processes due to the adoption of IoT analytics. The close monitoring of business processes enables more efficient real-time decision-making.

Significant Trends

Ongoing efforts for the development of autonomous vehicles are the emerging trend influencing the mobility as a service market. An autonomous vehicle (also known as a self-driving vehicle, driverless vehicle, or robot vehicle) is an automobile or type of vehicle that can move between pick-up and destination locations without the need for human interaction. Commercially available self-driving vehicles are predicted to reduce the cost of point-to-point transport, relieve traffic congestion, and make travel safer and more convenient. The combination of these functionalities with smooth trip planning and payments is likely to be a key driver of mobility-as-a-service market platform adoption. In addition, the emergence of advanced cellular communication technologies and high-speed processing equipment is expected to result in the commercial deployment of level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicles, which are completely automated. The increasing availability of autonomous vehicle technologies drives the popularity of mobility as a service market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The need for high initial investments in infrastructure is a major challenge that may impede mobility as a service market growth. Projects in the mobility industry are typically large and time-consuming to complete. Most projects face challenges such as high costs and long timelines. Furthermore, due to the high expense of data-capture equipment installed in and on vehicles, controlling and monitoring ongoing initiatives has become a worry. IT-enabled services (ITES) benefit the public sector by lowering the expenses associated with maintaining IT infrastructure. As a result, governments outsource these functions. Furthermore, skills are required for the successful implementation and operation of mobility-as-a-service market solutions. Furthermore, integrating these technologies with existing operational systems at airports, train stations, and bus terminals might be challenging.

Mobility-as-a-service market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is projected to contribute 45% of the global market growth. Rising urbanization, growing disposable income in countries such as Japan , China , India , and Australia , and an increasing population in the age group of 15-64 years, which is the target customer base, are expected to propel the growth of the MaaS market in APAC during the forecast period. In addition, ride-hailing services are gaining popularity and awareness among customers which is considered a cheaper commute option contributing to market growth. Like China, the mobility-as-a-service market in India is growing due to a rise in domestic tourism, which is increasing self-drive trips. As a result, the use of public transport for daily commutes is rising in the country. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the mobility as a service (MaaS) market in focus in APAC during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Mobility-as-a-Service Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobility-as-a-service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobility-as-a-service market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobility-as-a-service market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobility-as-a-service market vendors

Mobility-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 456.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beeline.com Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Communauto Inc., GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc, Kyyti Group Ltd, Lyft Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobilleo, moovel North America LLC, Moovit Inc, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Splyt Technologies Ltd., Sway Mobility Inc., The ESP Group, Transit Systems, Tranzer BV, Uber Technologies Inc, and Whim Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mobility-as-a-service market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mobility-as-a-service market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ride hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Ride hailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ride hailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Car sharing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Car sharing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Buses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Buses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Buses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Buses - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Two-wheelers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Two-wheelers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Two-wheelers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Beeline.com Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Beeline.com Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Beeline.com Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Beeline.com Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Beeline.com Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Communauto Inc.

Exhibit 123: Communauto Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Communauto Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Communauto Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 GoEuro Corp.

Exhibit 126: GoEuro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: GoEuro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: GoEuro Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Greenlines Technology Inc

Exhibit 129: Greenlines Technology Inc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Greenlines Technology Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Greenlines Technology Inc - Key offerings

12.8 Kyyti Group Ltd

Exhibit 132: Kyyti Group Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kyyti Group Ltd - Key offerings

12.9 Lyft Inc

Exhibit 134: Lyft Inc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Lyft Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Lyft Inc - Key offerings

12.10 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 137: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.11 Mobilleo

Exhibit 141: Mobilleo - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mobilleo - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Mobilleo - Key offerings

12.12 moovel North America LLC

Exhibit 144: moovel North America LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: moovel North America LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: moovel North America LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Moovit Inc

Exhibit 147: Moovit Inc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Moovit Inc - Key offerings

12.14 SkedGo Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 149: SkedGo Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: SkedGo Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: SkedGo Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Splyt Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Splyt Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Sway Mobility Inc.

Exhibit 154: Sway Mobility Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sway Mobility Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Sway Mobility Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Whim

Exhibit 157: Whim - Overview



Exhibit 158: Whim - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Whim - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

