Mobility Credit Acceptance Earns U.S. Treasury CDFI Certification

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessibility doesn't fail because people don't care. It fails because financial systems were never designed to serve everyone. People with disabilities are too often denied loans by traditional lenders when seeking life-changing mobility equipment. Mobility Credit Acceptance exists to change that.

Mobility Credit Acceptance, a subsidiary of Mobility Trust Group, has been awarded Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) certification from the U.S. Treasury's CDFI Fund. CDFI certification provides access to federal funding, private grants and mission-aligned banking relationships, strengthening the company's ability to expand affordable financing options.

In the United States, 36 million people with mobility-limiting disabilities face significant financial hurdles. They are twice as likely to live below the poverty line, and median household incomes within this community are approximately 30% lower than the national average. Traditional lenders often reject these borrowers, leaving them without safe, affordable financing options.

Craig Baker, president and CEO of Mobility Trust, stated, "Earning CDFI certification is a tremendous achievement, and I want to thank our team and partners who made it possible. We are proud to use this recognition to expand credit access for the disability community."

This milestone accelerates Mobility Credit Acceptance's mission to deliver life-changing solutions, including wheelchairs, modified vehicles and ADA-compliant home renovations, that promote independence, safety, and dignity nationwide. Aligned with the United Nations' recognition of assistive technology as a human right, the company helps people with disabilities access the credit they need to live, work, and thrive on their own terms.

Mobility Credit Acceptance is a national CDFI dedicated to fulfilling the unmet financial needs of people with disabilities. The company provides financing for assistive technology products, wheelchair-accessible vehicles and home modifications that support independence, inclusion, and improved quality of life. Learn more at www.mobilitytrust.com.

