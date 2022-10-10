Mobility Demand Market to grow by USD 198.21 by 2026, Growing Interest In Self-driving Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobility Demand Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Mobility Demand Market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Mobility Demand Market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Mobility Demand Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Mobility Demand Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing interest in self-driving vehicles and government entities that have invested in strengthening shared mobility services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as varying transport policies and resistance from traditional transport services will challenge market growth.

APAC will account for 48% of market growth. The primary markets for the mobility demand market in APAC are the US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Due to its rapid growth, APAC is anticipated to present a number of chances for market suppliers throughout the forecast period. The growth of the mobility demand market in APAC during the anticipated period would be facilitated by government entities' investments in bolstering shared mobility services.

Mobility Demand Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

ANI Technologies Private Ltd.



Aptiv Plc



Comuto SA



DENSO Corp.



Grab Holdings Inc.



Intel Corp.



International Business Machines Corp.



Lyft Inc.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Uber Technologies Inc.

Mobility Demand Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $198.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Comuto SA, DENSO Corp., Grab Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lyft Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uber Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Ride-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ANI Technologies Private Ltd.

Aptiv Plc

Comuto SA

DENSO Corp.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lyft Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Uber Technologies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

