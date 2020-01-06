Mobility Operating System for Global Smart Cities, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A mobility operating system essentially empowers a city government to utilize distributed city data, converging it to enable effective communications and developing innovative solutions for city management. The key components of a mobility operating system are strong communications and network as a nervous system, an open Big Data platform and store, a comprehensive real-time control center, Artificial Intelligence for deep learning, and predictive data analytics, all supported by smart applications. A city mobility operating system allows various city departments to listen to and communicate with citizens and gain insights from the connected city streets and infrastructure, which can be leveraged to drive actionable insights in real time. Cities with a clear mobility vision and comprehensive strategies for vision implementation will emerge as smart mobility champions, while successfully creating a welcoming experience for the city dwellers. The mobility operating system is aimed at supporting this vision and strategy. The study seeks to analyze the dynamics of the global smart city mobility operating systems market, with a focus on key city mobility solutions. It provides information on the key participants, markets, stakeholders, growth drivers, technologies, technology providers, challenges, role of cities, and future outlook in this space. The study defines the smart mobility operating system along with its key components. It also includes the key layers and the regulatory landscape of mobility operating systems. The study suggests that the technology landscape is the backbone of the entire city ecosystem that provides the needed flexibility and scalability for city mobility operations. It deep dives into the concept of a city brain for mobility management and highlights its key benefits.In recent years, there has been transformational change in city mobility management, driven by the proliferation of platform-based business models and the ecosystems they enable for mobility, unlocking immense potential for competitive advantages and business benefits. According to the analyst, a mobility operating system can play an important role for cities in mobility management in the future through the development of intelligent transport infrastructure in collaboration with the private sector. The study analyzes key stakeholders in the mobility operating system, the impact of cities and their key benefits, and the need for infrastructure and data security for the mobility operating system. It also discusses important partnerships and stakeholder strategies for innovation in the smart mobility operations ecosystem. The study further discusses the use cases of selected smart city solutions from ICT companies and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), highlighting their aims, approaches, partnerships, and offerings.



