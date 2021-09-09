Mobility Wall Unveils First-of-its-Kind Foam Rolling and Therapeutic Massage Products

"I have been working with clients for over 20 years as a fitness trainer and lifestyle specialist and realized that pre-and post-workout routines were not as productive as they could be--especially if it meant clients needed to lay on the floor to relieve muscle tension," said Mobility Wall Inventor & Co-Founder, Chris DiVecchio. "As a professional, I knew the two key elements to improving the way you move is consistency and proper pressure. At the same time, I knew there had to be an easier way to foam roll without having to compromise results or get on the ground."

The official release of Mobility Wall Smooth Roller and Mobility Wall Pro Series follows the company's two-year development and extensive testing stage, which rolled out to professional athletes, novice fitness enthusiasts, chiropractors, physical therapists, and massage therapists, and successfully improved mobility and range of motion for more than 3,500 customers. Today, widespread access to the company's easy-to-use foam rolling product line is released throughout the U.S.

Mobility Wall customer, Gus Perez, said, "Amazing products and great customer support. These pieces of equipment should be in everyone's tool kit as must-haves for anyone who wishes to improve mobility and get off the floor."

Professional athletes have been taking notice as well and are adding Mobility Wall to their daily regimen. Tyus Edney, NCAA basketball champion and former NBA player, said, "Mobility Wall is absolutely game-changing. I wish I had a product like this back in my playing days. It is the perfect way to foam roll and massage any part of your body. I use it six days a week."

Mobility Wall debuts with two revolutionary products: the Smooth Roller, which is a low intensity experience and Mobility Wall Pro Series, a high performance, deep tissue massage tool. Offering a new take on foam rolling, both the Smooth Roller and Mobility Wall Pro Series solve common problems associated with foam rolling: the need to hold up your own body weight, the inability to control applied pressure, and the challenge of reaching difficult target areas like the neck, shoulders, and back.

"As an MD and Hormone Replacement Therapist, I've helped thousands of patients fight back against the aging process. Mobility Wall can enhance your youthful spirit by improving your mobility and flexibility," said Dr. George Shanlikian, MD, Founder of Genemedics Health Institute. "The vertical position makes it easy for anyone to use."

With a patent pending, Mobility Wall's lightweight design quick mounts onto standard door frames and makes it easy to adjust at any height. The dual-locking mechanism of both the Smooth Roller and Mobility Wall Pro Series increases stability, allowing users to safely massage their bodies with confidence.

With ease-of-use at the forefront of Mobility Wall's design, the company also launched an educational app that guides users through the setup process, the tool's most effective angles, as well as tutorials on the proper amount of pressure to apply for each targeted area. To learn more about Mobility Wall or best practices for foam rolling, tune into the Company's live stream series on YouTube, "Mastering Your Mobility Wall" or visit https://mobilitywall.com/ .

About Mobility Wall

Mobility Wall is a revolutionary, cutting-edge fitness brand. Mobility Wall creates innovative yet user-friendly products to help improve mobility and range of motion, leading to an improved quality of life. Their mission is to provide people with the proper tools to perform better and recover faster.

About Chris DiVecchio

Chris has over 20 years of experience in personal training and self-development, working with models, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals. He has been featured in Good Morning America, Men's Health, and Men's Fitness. Chris brings an innovative approach to health and fitness.

