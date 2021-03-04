MobilityWorks Adds Another Location With Acquisition of Jay Hatfield Mobility's Lee's Summit Location

RICHFIELD, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair-accessible vans, is adding a new location with the acquisition of Jay Hatfield Mobility's Lee's Summit Location. The acquisition will be the first retail location for MobilityWorks in the state of Missouri. Following the acquisition, MobilityWorks will now operate 94 total locations in 32 states.

"Adding the Lee's Summit location to our organization offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our service offering in the state of Kansas," said Eric Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer/President of MobilityWorks. "We look forward to the addition of the talented team members and the opportunity to serve the wheelchair community in the Kansas City area."

In addition to selling new and pre-owned modified vans for wheelchair accessibility, MobilityWorks also provides rental vans and adaptive equipment such as hand controls, turning seats and scooter lifts. MobilityWorks also manufactures and sells a variety of commercial vehicles to business clients throughout the United States.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing privately held companies for the past 15 years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com.

