MobilityWorks® Announces Launch of the A4A RE (Rear-Entry) With FlexFlat™ Conversion by Driverge® Vehicle Innovations: The First Flexible Accessible Vehicle

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vans, is pleased to announce the first flexible wheelchair accessible vehicle: the A4A RE with FlexFlat™ conversion. The A4A RE with the FlexFlat™ conversion operates as an accessible van when it's needed, and as a standard minivan when it's not.

"We are always on a mission to find the newest innovations in adaptive equipment," said Chris Paczak, Chief Marketing Officer at MobilityWorks. "This conversion gives us the opportunity to meet the ever-changing needs of busy families while giving them a reliable, flexible way to transport their loved ones."

The patented FlexFlat™ conversion allows the wheelchair well to be covered when not in use, leaving a flat surface in the cargo area and has room for non-wheelchair users. Whether taking a loved one to an appointment in the morning or picking kids up from school in the afternoon, the FlexFlat™ is perfect for both caregivers and passengers. This vehicle provides convenient accommodation for a variety of lifestyles.

For more details about the A4A Rear-Entry FlexFlat™ Conversion, visit: www.mobilityworks.com/vehicles/dodge/grand-caravan-driverge-a4a-manual-rear-entry

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past fifteen years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com.

