MobilityWorks Appoints Bryan Everett as New CEO and Bill Koeblitz as Chairman of the Board

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MobilityWorks announced today that Bryan Everett has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Bill Koeblitz who has served as CEO of the company since he founded the business in 1997.

Mr. Koeblitz will assume a new position as Chairman of the company's board, providing counsel and guidance to MobilityWorks' leadership and supporting the ongoing successful execution of MobilityWorks' long-term strategic plan. MobilityWorks is the largest provider of wheelchair accessible vehicles ("WAVs") in the United States and its manufacturing division, Driverge, is a leading manufacturer of commercial accessibility vehicles.

Bryan Everett brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience at some of the nation's largest companies. Most recently, Mr. Everett served as the Chief Operating Officer of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), a $22 billion healthcare industry retailer with over 2,400 locations where he led an extensive transformation driving improvements in store operations, customer satisfaction, team culture and vendor partnerships.

"I am excited to join the MobilityWorks organization and honored to work alongside the team to deliver on our mission to improve the quality of life for our clients," said Everett. "I look forward to building on MobilityWorks' strong market position as the largest provider of WAVs in the country, expanding our solution offering for our clients and providing the best career experiences for our team members."

Bill Koeblitz founded MobilityWorks in 1997 and built the company with his late partner, Taylor Clark, over the next twenty years into an industry leading business. Flexpoint Ford, a Chicago-based healthcare and financial services focused private equity firm, invested in the business in 2018. The company has continued to grow following Flexpoint's investment, increasing the number of MobilityWorks locations from 73 to 93 through new store openings and acquisitions over the past two years.

"When Flexpoint invested in our company, I knew they were the right partner to help support MobilityWorks' strategic growth plan while working collaboratively with me to recruit the next leader for the business," added Koeblitz. "Their focus on partnership with company founders made it possible to accomplish both goals simultaneously, and I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter of growth under Bryan's leadership. I look forward to continuing to support MobilityWorks and furthering the company's mission in my new role as Chairman."

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at www.mobilityworks.com .

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has raised more than $4.3 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments in more than 30 companies across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York, NY. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com .

