Mobilize Named 2024 Reed Awardee for "Best Use of Technology for GOTV"

The annual award honors leaders who embody excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting, and political design, grassroots & advocacy.

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider to democratic and progressive political campaigns, is proud to announce that Mobilize , its event management and volunteer recruitment platform, has been honored with the 2024 Reed Award for Best Use of Technology for GOTV. The Reed Awards, named after Campaigns & Elections founder Stanley Foster Reed, recognizes outstanding achievements in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting, and political design.

This recognition highlights its exceptional contributions as a vital piece of Democratic and progressive tech infrastructure. In 2023, Mobilize helped over 480,000 volunteers generate over 1.6 million sign-ups across 36,000 events. The platform's comprehensive suite of tools enables political campaigns and advocacy groups to organize, mobilize, and communicate effectively, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.

"We are honored to receive the Reed Award for Best Use of Technology for GOTV. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower progressive campaigns to engage and mobilize their communities effectively," said NGP VAN's General Manager, Chelsea Peterson Thompson.

The Reed Awards took place on March 20-21, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

