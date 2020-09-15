Mobilize Secures $6M A Round

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize, the leader in "get stuff done" community software, announced that it has closed a $6 million A Round, led by Sorenson Ventures, to expand its go-to-market efforts. Mobilize is disrupting the decades-old community software space with an innovative offering that is focused on using online communities to drive meaningful outcomes in target vertical markets.

"Since I was Founding CEO at Jive Software over a decade ago, community software has been focused solely on 'engagement' as the primary driver. In this era, however, community must drive business goals - to be an aspirin, not a vitamin," said Dave Hersh, CEO. "By focusing on target vertical needs instead of 'one size fits all' community, we are able to connect the dots between engagement and business outcomes."

Mobilize got its start powering digital movements, which required the ability to achieve fast, clear and focused milestones through local groups and global conversations. It's the only online community platform that activates people around shared purpose, which is why it's well suited for use cases such as distributed sales organizations, non-profits, professional networks and associations.

"As a manufacturer with a network of retailers served by sales reps, we needed to find a 21st-century solution to reach more people, in more places, more often," said Bob Muenkel, Vice President Retail Engagement, Resident Home. "We chose Mobilize after researching several options. They offered the best suite of functionality, design and access to help us achieve best-in-class sales and training support in real-time at an affordable price."

Given the seismic shift towards online collaboration brought about by the pandemic, investors saw the value and need for Mobilize and its round was raised entirely over Zoom in mid-April. The round was led by Sorenson Capital with participation from Kickstart.

"Given COVID-19, companies are more reliant on their distributed base than ever," said Rob Rueckert, Partner at Sorenson Ventures. "We are thrilled to partner with Dave and Mobilize. We are convinced that Mobilize can become the new standard that organizations use to unite distributed audiences around driving clear business outcomes."

Mobilize is the leader in "get stuff done" online communities. We power leading organizations like Salesforce, Dermalogica and MoveOn.org that rely on our private professional networks to drive their mission, sales growth and innovation. By creating a deep sense of belonging and purpose with users, our customers enjoy a 7x higher engagement average, which they use to lead their industry and drive real change. For more information, go to mobilize.io.

