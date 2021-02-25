Mobilize.Net Announces Automated Conversion Tool to Migrate Legacy ASP.NET Web Forms Applications

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net today announced a new automated conversion tool to migrate legacy ASP.NET Web Forms applications to Angular, HTML5, and ASP.NET Core. ASP.NET Web Forms is a legacy programming framework that used a "drag and drop" designer—familiar to desktop application development—for web applications. Launched with .NET 1.0, the technology is now regarded as obsolete and not compatible with .NET Core. Mobilize.Net, using its patented automated source code migration technology, has developed tooling to convert ASP.NET Web Forms client code to HTML and CSS using the Angular web framework and Progress Kendo UI user interface elements. Application business logic is converted automatically to ASP.NET Core, the most up-to-date version of Microsoft's popular web server technology.

Mobilize.Net Free Zoom Background

"Business software is critical to organizations and enterprises," said Tom Button, Chairman and CEO of Mobilize.Net. "Many organizations still struggle with overwhelming technical debt. With today's announcement, Mobilize.Net is confirming our commitment to providing client/server application migration software and tools to eradicate technical debt."

The ASP.NET migration tool is in early beta form and available for limited customer trials. More information can be found at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/webmap-aspnet-webforms.

Mobilize.Net is also a sponsor of .NET Conf: Focus on Windows. .NET Conf is a free, one-day livestream event that features speakers from the community and Microsoft teams working on Windows desktop apps and making them great on the latest .NET 5. The virtual conference is being held on February 25, 8AM-5PM PST.

On the lighter side, Mobilize.Net is offering free digital SWAG including several light-hearted Zoom and Teams backgrounds. The backgrounds are available for download at https://github.com/MobilizeNet/ZoomAndTeamsBackgroundImages. Other companies, including Microsoft, Progress, Uno Platform, and CODE Magazine are offering prizes for .NET Conf at https://focus.dotnetconf.net/swag.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net transforms software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net migration technology is the chosen solution for Snowflake and Microsoft customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

Media contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

[email protected]

425-609-8458

SOURCE Mobilize.Net

Related Links

https://www.mobilize.net

