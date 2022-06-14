Mobilize.Net Announces BlackDiamond Studio Developer Tools for Snowflake

BlackDiamond Studio is the cross-language productivity workbench for expert developers on Snowflake, paving the road to Snowpark

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Snowflake Summit today, Mobilize.Net announced BlackDiamond Studio, the multi-language productivity workbench for expert data engineers and developers on the Snowflake Data Cloud . BlackDiamond Studio optimizes, extends and integrates best of breed tools to deliver complete, cloud-based developer solutions for the industry's leading cloud data platform. Expert developers on Snowflake now have one place to go for migration, development, analysis, testing and deployment to Snowflake.

A limited number of free tech preview BlackDiamond Studio accounts are available. Customers can request a free BlackDiamond Studio preview account at https://www.mobilize.net/blackdiamondstudio .

BlackDiamond Studio features include:

Translation: Convert code from Teradata, Oracle, SQL Server and other legacy data platforms to Snowflake with SnowConvert. Since its launch in 2020, SnowConvert has processed tens of millions of objects and nearly a billion lines of code while helping hundreds of customers migrate to Snowflake.

Full-featured IDE : Edit, debug, and deploy code with custom extensions to VSCode optimized for Snowflake. Includes syntax highlighting, rollover Intellisense editor, and debugger with Snowflake support for SQL, JavaScript, Python, and Scala programmers.

: Edit, debug, and deploy code with custom extensions to VSCode optimized for Snowflake. Includes syntax highlighting, rollover Intellisense editor, and debugger with Snowflake support for SQL, JavaScript, Python, and Scala programmers. Test Case Generation : Modernize your DevOps for data with automatically generated test cases for your JavaScript procedures in Snowflake code.

: Modernize your DevOps for data with automatically generated test cases for your JavaScript procedures in Snowflake code. Source Management : Connect your own GitHub repository or use the integrated git repository in the cloud, connected directly to your Snowflake account.

: Connect your own GitHub repository or use the integrated git repository in the cloud, connected directly to your Snowflake account. Dependency analysis: Scan, understand and manage lineage and dependencies within your data warehouse with the industry's most accurate and complete cross-language object inventory and dependency analysis reports for all your Snowflake source code.

"BlackDiamond Studio has the potential to be game changing for data engineers and data developers," said Jessica Larson, author of ' Snowflake Access Control: Mastering the Features for Data Privacy and Regulatory Compliance .' "The ability to get up and running with Snowpark immediately is huge – plus all of the other productivity features help alleviate the workload from ever short-handed data teams."

"Empowering developers to take full advantage of the Snowflake Data Cloud is a key part of our mission to mobilize the world's data," said Christian Kleinerman, Senior Vice President of Product at Snowflake. "Mobilize.Net has been a vital partner of ours for years, building translation tools that efficiently migrate customer code to Snowflake. We are excited to see what developers build on the Snowflake Data Cloud with the powerful development tools in BlackDiamond Studio."

"Our goal with BlackDiamond Studio is to bring the full power of expert developer tools to data engineers on Snowflake," said Tom Button, CEO at Mobilize.Net. "Several on our team worked on Visual Studio from the very beginning and decided to leverage that work to bring powerful devtools to Snowflake. We're especially excited by user feedback about the unique cross-language metadata reports generated by SnowConvert's semantic analysis engine, which can improve how enterprises secure critical information and manage complex dependencies."

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. SnowConvert by Mobilize.Net is Snowflake's chosen solution for migrating customer workloads to Snowflake. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net .

