LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Snowflake Summit today, Mobilize.Net announced the addition of Apache Spark to the growing list of sources which its SnowConvert migration tool can automatically analyze, assess, and migrate to the Snowflake Data Cloud. Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Spark Scala is available stand-alone, or within BlackDiamond Studio – the newly-announced Snowflake-specific source code analysis tool, integrated development environment, code repository, and migration platform. With BlackDiamond Studio, users can be fully setup to run Scala or Python code using the Snowpark API by simply connecting to their Snowflake account.

Mobilize.Net Announces SnowConvert for Apache Spark, Accelerating Migration to Snowpark

"Mobilize.Net SnowConvert already scans, analyzes, and transforms code from the most widely used legacy data platforms," said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. "With this release, Apache Spark users can use Scala with Snowpark in minutes."

"Harnessing the power of data in the Snowflake Data Cloud became even more crucial during the pandemic, when cross domain data and machine learning models became even more necessary for business-critical decisions," said Padmaja Vrudhula, Vice President, Industry Vertical Workloads at Snowflake. "Mobilize.Net SnowConvert is an essential tool in Snowflake Professional Services' toolkit to accelerate migration of workloads from Teradata, Oracle, Apache Spark, and SQL Server to the Snowflake Data Cloud."

With this release of Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Spark Scala, customers can dramatically reduce the time, risk, and expense of moving their Spark workloads to Snowflake. Now Spark users can access Snowpark's unique ability to scale workloads both up and down – which can be much more complicated and expensive with on-premise local machines or Spark clusters. Likewise, SnowConvert enables organizations to use Snowpark to simplify big data structures by warehousing all custom analytics scripts and data in one location.

Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Spark Scala supports:

Scala functions in Spark (org.apache.spark.sql) are converted to a Scala equivalent in Snowflake, supported by the Snowpark API (com.snowflake.snowpark)

Spark SQL functions are converted to UDF's in Snowflake SQL as either:

JavaScript embedded in Snowflake SQL



Snowflake Scripting

Technical Resources

The Apache Spark with Scala source to target code pairs were jointly developed by Mobilize.Net in partnership with Snowflake Professional Services. Learn more about migrating from Apache Spark to Snowpark by attending the Mobilize.Net session with Snowflake at Snowflake Summit 2022 .

at . Learn how to migrate Apache Spark to Snowflake with the Spark to Snowflake Migration Guide , co-written by Snowflake and Mobilize.Net

, co-written by Snowflake and Mobilize.Net Customers can get started with SnowConvert for Apache Spark at: https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert/spark-scala-get-started

Learn more about the Mobilize.Net SnowConvert product line at: https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. SnowConvert by Mobilize.Net is developed in partnership with Snowflake. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

