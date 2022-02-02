Mobilize.Net Announces SnowConvert for Oracle to Accelerate Snowflake Adoption

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools, announced general availability of its SnowConvert migration tool to move Oracle SQL to the Snowflake data cloud.

Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Oracle accelerates migrations from Oracle to Snowflake

Oracle data warehouses can contain millions of lines of SQL for tables, views, and stored procedures, creating friction for enterprises moving to Snowflake. Using patented AI-assisted code migration tools, Mobilize.Net creates functionally equivalent Snowflake code from Oracle source code. SnowConvert is not a glorified find and replace or regex tool, but rather a tool that builds code understanding of the source. The conversion secret sauce includes the creation of an abstract syntax tree (AST) and a complete symbol table for each codebase analyzed by the tool. The result is highly optimized source code that is human readable and maintainable.

"With over 100 million lines of Oracle code already converted to Snowflake," said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. "Mobilize.Net has proven SnowConvert can dramatically reduce the time and effort needed to take full advantage of Snowflake's data cloud."

The announcement adds SnowConvert for Oracle to Mobilize.Net's earlier release of SnowConvert for Teradata. Mobilize.Net is committed to building automated conversion tools for other existing data warehouse systems to expedite migration to Snowflake.

In addition to product news, Mobilize.Net joined the Snowflake Technology Partner Program to help organizations accelerate their move off on-premise data warehouses and on to the Snowflake Data Cloud Platform.

Customers can get started with SnowConvert for Oracle at: https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert/oracle-get-started

Learn more about the Mobilize.Net SnowConvert product line at: https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

VP, Marketing and Business Development

425-609-8458

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobilize.Net