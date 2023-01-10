Mobilize.Net Announces Visual Basic Upgrade Companion Version 9.5

VBUC 9.5 includes support for .NET 7 as well as new extensions to support complex Visual Basic 6 legacy code patterns.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools today announced general availability of Version 9.5 of the Visual Basic Upgrade Companion to accelerate organizations' modernization of legacy Visual Basic workloads.

Visual Basic Upgrade Companion (VBUC) now supports .NET 7

New features include full support for .NET 7, enhanced mappings for code patterns using GoTo and On Error GoTo, and improved database support. The release, tested on over 20 million lines of real-world VB6 code, demonstrates further reductions in "last mile" issues requiring manual intervention, pushing typical VB6 workload automation levels to more than 95 percent.

"VB6 was released almost 25 years ago and it's becoming more and more risky to keep those workloads active," said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. "The VBUC is the only automated migration tool with a demonstrated ability to migrate multiple customer workloads in the millions of lines of code to .NET."

Developers can download a free trial at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc/free-trial

Learn more about VBUC at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc

https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc Sample code including pre- and post-migration can be found at https://github.com/MobilizeNet/VBMigration

VBUC 9.5 blog post at https://www.mobilize.net/blog/net-7-here-we-come

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code understanding and translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code reducing the risk, cost, and time it takes to migrate to today's cloud platforms. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net .

