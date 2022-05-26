Mobilize.Net Exhibiting at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas, June 14-16, Booth #1613B

Mobilize.Net provides expert tools for Snowflake developers enabling code migrations plus Snowpark integration

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net today announced that it will be exhibiting at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas, June 14-16. Mobilize.Net will be showcasing its industry-leading code migration product SnowConvert and will also be announcing new tools that provide increased functionality to SQL, JavaScript, Python, and Scala developers using Snowflake.

Attendees who go to the Mobilize.Net booth #1613B have the opportunity to get a free wireless charger plus win a 49-inch curved gaming monitor. Mobilize.Net will also be offering limited time free access to its new developer tool.

Meet Mobilize.Net at Snowflake Summit, booth #1613b. To learn more about Mobilize.Net's announcements at Snowflake Summit, please visit https://www.mobilize.net/snowflake-summit.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platform's businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net SnowConvert migration technology is Snowflake's chosen solution for supporting Snowflake Professional Services' migration efforts. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, Washington. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

