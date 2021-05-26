Mobilize.Net, Progress Software, Uno Platform, DevExpress and Others to Sponsor #MSBuild Wrap Up Show on May 28, 10AM-5PM EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net and 7 other technology companies today announced #MSBuild Wrap Up Show on May 28, 2021, 10AM-5PM EDT. The livestream which will be hosted by Jeff Fritz on twitch.tv/csharpfritz will feature popular developer tools personalities including Scott Hunter, Kendra Havens, Cecil Phillip and many others. In addition to depth technical content and live coding, thousands of dollars of prizes will be given away by sponsors.

#MSBuild Wrap Up Show at twitch.tv/csharpfritz on Friday, May 28

#MSBuild Wrap Up Show Schedule:

10:00 10:30 Welcome and #MSBuild Recap – Jeff Fritz (@csharpfritz)

10:30 11:00 Cecil Phillip (@cecilphillip)

11:00 11:30 Claire Novotny (@clairernovotny)

12:00 12:30 Kendra Havens (@gotheap)

12:30 13:00 Scott Hunter (@coolcsh)

13:00 13:30 David Ortinau (@davidortinau)

14:00 14:30 Dan Roth (@danroth27)

14:30 15:00 Special Guest

15:00 15:30 Richard Campbell (@richcampbell)

15:30 16:00 WRAP UP

The #MSBuild Wrap Up Show is sponsored by Mobilize.Net, Progress / Telerik, Uno Platform, DevExpress, LEADTOOLS, Syncfusion, GrapeCity, and Gnostice.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net products translate valuable source code from toxic legacy platforms to cutting edge languages and frameworks, preserving functional equivalence while eradicating technical debt during large scale migrations to the cloud. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net migration technology is the chosen solution for Snowflake and Microsoft customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

Media Contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

[email protected]

425-609-8458

SOURCE Mobilize.Net

Related Links

https://www.mobilize.net

