Mobilize.Net Releases Free Assessment Tool Beta for Database Migrations to Snowflake

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net announces the release of the Mobilize.Net SnowConvert Assessment Tool Beta that supports migrations from Teradata to Snowflake. This limited release serves as an early preview of the conversion and assessment capabilities of SnowConvert. Users can run any quantity of SQL and/or BTEQ files through the tool, and it will give an assessment of the SQL along with an estimate of the amount of code (based both on lines of code and object type) that has been automatically converted. The tool also provides a complete issues report (for both SQL and BTEQ files) that will detail every line of code that SnowConvert could not convert, and will report on why it couldn't be converted. The report gives a detailed outline of how much work is left to do.

Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Teradata to Snowflake Assessment

To get a free copy of the tool, go to https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/snowconvert/assessment-tool-download.

"Mobilize.Net has migrated thousands of applications and billions of lines of code with our automated migration technology," said Tom Button, Chairman and CEO of Mobilize.Net. "We are excited to bring our expertise to the database community and accelerate their move from on premise to cloud."

With the reporting available through the Mobilize.Net SnowConvert Assessment Tool, migration planning is made accessible to anyone looking to modernize their data warehouse.

Customers can read more about SnowConvert for Teradata at: https://www.mobilize.net/blog/snowconvert-for-teradata-free-code-assessment-tool.

Learn more about Mobilize.Net SnowConvert for Teradata by visiting https://www.mobilize.net/products/database-migrations/teradata-to-snowflake.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft's chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

