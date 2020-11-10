Mobilize.Net Releases New VBUC with .NET 5 Support at .NET Conf 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net announced today the immediate availability of Visual Basic Upgrade Companion (VBUC) 9.0 that supports automated migration of legacy Visual Basic source code to .NET 5 open source framework from Microsoft. A free trial of VBUC can be downloaded at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc/free-trial.

Primary benefits of .NET 5 include open source distribution and multi-platform support for Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS, Android and more.

"Mobilize.Net has a deep commitment to the Microsoft ecosystem," said Tom Button, Mobilize.Net, Chairman and CEO. "Customers have confidence that Mobilize.Net automated migration products will jumpstart their transformation of desktop applications to web and cloud-based technologies."

Mobilize.Net also reaffirmed its commitment to .NET Core, now renamed to .NET 5. In addition to transforming VB6 to .NET, Mobilize.Net also produces automated migration products for server-side architecture with ASP.NET Core and HTML and Angular on the client. With Mobilize.Net WebMAP, customers can efficiently modernize C#, VB.NET, Winforms, PowerBuilder, and ASP.NET Webforms to ASP.NET Core with a native web architecture. Mobilize.Net software enables developers to eradicate technical debt and always stay current on the latest Microsoft technologies.

Mobilize.Net is a sponsor of .NET Conf 2020 where .NET 5 and VBUC 9.0 will be launched. .NET Conf is a 3-day virtual technology conference organized by Microsoft and the .NET community. Mobilize.Net is also hosting the virtual attendee party.

Used by over 80 percent of the Global 2000, the Visual Basic Upgrade Companion is the world's most widely adopted solution for bringing legacy VB6 and ASP classic applications into a modern language, architecture, and platform. Each release of the VBUC is rigorously tested on over 4 million lines of real-world customer source code, ensuring an effective and reliable tool that reduces the workload of legacy modernization projects by 95 percent compared to manual rewriting.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft's chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

