Mobilize.Net Releases Visual Basic Upgrade Companion 9.4

Mobilize.Net VBUC accelerates migrations of legacy VB6 code to .NET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools announced general availability of its Visual Basic migration tool to move VB6 workloads to .NET.

New features include improved font support, better error messaging to help identify issues between old platforms and the latest .NET features plus better third party component support.

Visual Basic Upgrade Companion New Version

"VB6 was released 24 years ago and the ability to find developers, technical resources and documentation is getting harder and harder," said Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net. "Mobilize.Net VBUC is the fastest and best way to migrate legacy VB workloads to the web and cloud."

Developers can download free VBUC trial at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc/free-trial.

Learn more about Mobilize.Net VBUC at https://www.mobilize.net/products/app-migrations/vbuc.

Sample code can be found at https://github.com/MobilizeNet/VBMigration

VBUC 9.4 blog post at https://www.mobilize.net/blog/vbuc-9.4-released

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net builds the world's highest fidelity source code translation technology. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. Find out more at https://www.mobilize.net.

