Mobilizz and Fleetio Partner to Deliver Integrated Fleet Technology Solutions to Public Safety and Critical Infrastructure Organizations Across North America

TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilizz, a single-source Fleet Technology Provider (FTP) operating in North America since 2002, today announced a strategic partnership with Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform. Mobilizz now offers Fleetio as a key maintenance layer within its portfolio of telematics, sensors, dash cameras, software solutions, and fleet services, providing mutual customers with a more connected fleet experience across asset health, operational costs, and performance. As fleets face growing demands for uptime and compliance, this partnership streamlines how core technologies work together to deliver consistent data and stronger operational control.

"This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to our mission of enhancing the safety and well-being of communities everywhere by providing the broadest selection of the best fleet technology to organizations across North America," said Alexander Candy, Director of Operations at Mobilizz. "Our partnership with Fleetio enhances the value we provide, connecting our customers' fleet technology to a powerful maintenance and optimization platform. We're enabling customers to gain better visibility and control over their fleets, and I'm confident our customers will see huge benefits to their fleets and businesses on day one of using Fleetio with Mobilizz."

Fleetio's cloud-based software simplifies fleet maintenance management by automating service schedules, fuel and tool management, and delivering timely insights, while enabling fleets to manage end-to-end maintenance workflows in-house or through third-party providers. Paired with Mobilizz's existing catalog of powerful fleet technology, customers will benefit from streamlined workflows via public API connections and more robust datasets for their fleet operations, as costs for parts and service continue to rise.

"Public safety and critical infrastructure fleets depend on technology solutions to proactively manage maintenance and improve asset performance," said Meghan Saunders, Channel Partnerships Manager at Fleetio. "Through our partnership with Mobilizz, customers can connect their hardware and telematics data directly into Fleetio's maintenance and optimization platform, creating a single source of truth for asset health, service history, costs, and compliance. Together, we're helping organizations reduce downtime and make faster, data-backed decisions to keep fleets and communities moving safely."

The partnership will initially focus on the public safety and critical infrastructure markets in North America. Mutual customers can expect seamless integration between Fleetio's platform and the fleet technology solutions Mobilizz provides, along with dedicated onboarding and training support to ensure successful implementation and measurable results.

Mobilizz, founded in 2002 in Toronto, Canada, is a single-source Fleet Technology Provider (FTP) delivering hardware, software, and services to organizations who operate and manage fleets of vehicles and assets as mission critical. Mobilizz's mission is to enhance the safety and wellbeing of communities everywhere by providing the broadest selection of the best fleet technology to organizations across North America. Mobilizz's vision is Safer Connected Roads for All. More information can be found at: www.mobilizz.com

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through practical intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,000 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

