Mobilogix and Ready Wireless Announce Strategic Partnership in IoT Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilogix, the leading provider of cost-optimized State of the Art cellular IoT solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ready Wireless, a leading end-to-end IoT Solution Provider. Together the companies will offer innovative Platform, Device, and End-to-End IoT solutions which will further enable expansion across multiple market verticals. Both partners leverage great strength in Network Operator relations.

Mobilogix and Ready Wireless Announce Strategic Partnership

Mobilogix serves to support Ready Wireless in providing a vast array of complimentary solutions including BAT-X, MT4000 series, and BTM250 series. With the growing demand in Asset Tracking and Asset management, the Ready Asset Pro Platform solves those challenges seamlessly. "It is a critical time to serve the market's growing needs," said Mathi Gurusamy, CEO of Mobilogix. "We are pleased to leverage our synergies to penetrate the market for both partners."

"Ready Wireless is focused on solving problems and generating ROI for its customers by synthesizing the three pillars of IoT solutions – Device, Platform, and Connectivity," said Dennis Henderson, CEO of Ready Wireless. "The team at Mobilogix brings deep engineering expertise to the table, allowing our company and our customers to be creative in our approach to problem-solving. We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership and look forward to launching many exciting solutions together."

BAT-X is a battery-operated global tracking device utilizing low power LTE CAT-M1/NB-IoT technology with embedded Bluetooth gateway capabilities. BAT-X is smart logic-enabled to maximize battery life and comes with a fully configurable sensor feature set.

The MT4000 series enables track and trace workflows with installs as simple as 2 wires. As an always-on tracker with multiple power source options, the MT4200 provides the user with highly granular tracking, configurable location reporting intervals and guaranteed up-time.

The BTM250 is the ideal pairing to use with Mobilogix cellular solutions to connect assets in Construction, Pharmaceutical and Logistics industries. The BTM250 leverages Bluetooth 5.0 technology providing extended range, double the speed, higher density advertising and improved battery life for enhanced operations in existing applications and enabling new solutions.

About Mobilogix

Mobilogix is the world's leading provider in IoT asset optimization and management solutions. The company's solutions are deployed by leading companies across the Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Industrial and Transportation industry to track, monitor, and optimize their assets with actionable real-time data. Mobilogix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has global offices in Brazil, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, please call +1.949.748.8895, e-mail [email protected], or visit www.mobilogix.com.

About Ready Wireless

Ready Wireless is a leading IoT Managed Service Provider and Systems Integrator. The company is a one-stop-shop that brings networks, devices, and portals together to solve weighty problems for business customers. Prepackaged solutions address critical business needs such as contact tracing, distracted driving, and asset management. Ready's solutions are customizable, and its portals offer clean and powerful management capabilities for Ready's customers. For more information, visit www.readywireless.com.

