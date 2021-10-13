Mobilogix and rfxcel announce strategic partnership in IoT Solutions.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilogix, the leading provider of cost-optimized state-of-the-art cellular IoT solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with rfxcel, part of Antares Vision Group and a leading serialization and traceability enterprise solution provider. Together, the companies will offer innovative supply chain and logistics IoT solutions that complement each other's strengths to greater serve growing market demands, including asset tracking and traceability for full end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Mobilogix will support rfxcel with an array of its solutions, including the BAT-X IoT tracker and BTM250 Bluetooth beacon sensor. rfxcel's track and trace software solutions meet the growing demand for smart, scalable asset-tracking optimized for logistics and supply chain use cases. "It is a critical time to serve the market's growing needs," said Charlie Williams, EVP Sales and Marketing at Mobilogix. "We are pleased to leverage our synergies to penetrate the market for both partners."

"We are excited about partnering with Mobilogix to provide track and trace solutions that utilize the latest and best IoT technologies," said rfxcel CEO Glenn Abood. "By combining Mobilogix's innovative hardware with our best-in-class track and trace software, we offer better data and operational outcomes for any market and any industry."

About Mobilogix

Mobilogix is the world's leading provider in IoT asset optimization and management solutions. The company's solutions are deployed by leading companies in Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Industrial and Transportation to track, monitor, and optimize their assets with actionable real-time data. Mobilogix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has global offices in Brazil, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, please call +1.949.748.8895, e-mail [email protected].

About rfxcel

Part of Antares Vision Group, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, protect their products and brand reputations, and engage consumers. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel's Traceability System to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Antares Vision Group

Antares Vision Group protects products, people, and brands with inspection systems featuring 6,500 quality controls, track and trace software solutions for end-to-end transparency and visibility in digital supply chains, and smart data management tools for maximum operational efficiency, from raw materials to final consumers. It provides solutions to five primary industries: pharmaceuticals and life sciences (medical devices and hospitals), food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods. Active in more than 60 countries, Antares Vision Group has seven production facilities and three Innovation and Research Centers in Italy, 22 foreign subsidiaries, and a global network of more than 40 partners. Today, 10 of the world's 20 leading pharmaceutical companies use its solutions to secure their production and supply chain operations; worldwide, it has deployed more than 25,000 inspection systems and more than 3,500 serialization modules. Antares Vision Group has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's AIM Italia market since April 2019 and in the STAR Segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) since May 2021.

