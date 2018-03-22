MobilSense Acquires MobilePhire

As a pioneer in mobility management, MobilSense has delivered automation software to over 700 corporate customers. Its award-winning MobilSentry™ platform has supported companies in accumulating over $250 million in mobility savings. With the integration of MobilePhire, customers can now experience, from a single vendor, full-service MMS capabilities while also securely viewing and controlling mobile network data usage.

MobilePhire, a mobile data management (MoDM) company created by ex AT&T employees delivers technology that enables real-time analytics and policy controls for data users without the need for installed agents on monitored mobile devices.

"In our quest to find a solution to our clients' growing needs for granular data control capabilities on employee devices," indicates Dave Stevens, CEO of MobilSense, "MobilePhire was the only company with a primary mission and objective to build a cellular network firewall solution with tools to block access to non-business sites and limit uncontrolled employee data usage. MDM vendors have attempted to address the data management challenge with an emphasis on limiting the installation of apps on employee devices. This is only a partial solution that lacks the effectiveness of embedded control points within the carrier network and misses the mark on delivering visibility to actual site usage details."

This acquisition amplifies MobilSense's commitment to leading the industry's advancement towards the next generation of MMS and builds on the company's prior R&D efforts utilizing quantities and timestamps available in data detail information to reveal potential employee policy violations. The founders of MobilePhire will be joining the MobilSense team.

"Our solution is highly complementary to MobilSense's core business," says Chebem Chukwu, CEO of MobilePhire. "We're impressed by the product and engineering vision articulated through their platform, MobilSentry™. Customers throughout the industry are stuck with first generation MMS 1.0 offerings. The combined strengths of our companies establish a new foundation for MMS 2.0 by offering best-in-class automated software with leading-edge MoDM capabilities. MobilSense is uniquely positioned to deliver this integrated capability and we're excited to join that effort."

Hyoun Park CEO at analyst firm Amalgam Insights says, "Mobility is now about the data and the apps. Businesses seeking to manage enterprise mobility are realizing their current tools are insufficient in providing visibility into app and data usage. We recommend companies look at the combined offering of MobilSense and MobilePhire to holistically manage all mobile media usage."

About MobilSense Technologies, Inc.

MobilSense Technologies Inc, based in Agoura Hills, CA was founded in 2001. Focused on serving the enterprise mobile management needs, MobilSense combines vision, technology and experience to deliver a fully automated MMS solution.

