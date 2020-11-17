MOBILTEX Announces New Headquarters and Optimized Manufacturing Capabilities

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILTEX, a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for cathodic protection and pipeline integrity remote monitoring within a broad range of industrial and municipal markets, is proud to announce its move to a new state-of-the-art headquarters located within Phase 2 of the Airport Crossing Industrial Park in Calgary.

Mobiltex Data Ltd.

This expansion was fuelled by MOBILTEX's steady growth over the last decade, necessitating larger space for all functional areas of the organization and for more streamlined production flow due to ongoing investments in equipment.

The newly constructed 18,500-square-foot facility will accommodate leading-edge manufacturing technologies and lean process flows, resulting in increased efficiency and an enhanced overall customer experience. The build-out of the new facility is designed to achieve LEED specifications, with all aspects of the facility promoting energy efficiency.

"Due to continued growth, we needed to increase manufacturing and warehouse space, as well as office space for our existing service & support teams, as well as expanding engineering and administrative teams. This facility is considerably larger than our current space, allowing us to expand and optimize in many exciting ways," explained Tony da Costa, Vice President of Engineering for MOBILTEX.

The unique design on the manufacturing side of the facility enables MOBILTEX to reconfigure the production areas as required based on demand. "We can implement much more efficient lean processes across our entire portfolio of products. This significantly optimizes workflow and increases productivity and efficiency," said da Costa.

"We are extremely proud and excited to be moving into our new headquarters in the very near future. The larger, modern facility will allow us to more efficiently deliver product to our customers worldwide but also enhances the development of the next generation of innovative solutions, enables our world-class customer service and support teams, and provides an improved work environment to our employees," says Marc Bracken, CEO of MOBILTEX.

The Calgary-based MOBILTEX workforce will be calling the new facility home, allowing for engineering, service and support, manufacturing and administration operation teams to all work more cohesively. Close proximity to Queen Elizabeth Highway 2 and the Calgary International Airport will additionally benefit customers, suppliers and employees.

Substantial completion of the build-out is set for mid-December 2020, and the scheduled move-in date is targeted for January 2021. Open house events will be announced closer to the move-in date.

About MOBILTEX

Over 30 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 160,000 kilometers of pipeline assets protected - MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. We continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Saint

Phone: 403.291.2770

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Mobiltex Data Ltd.