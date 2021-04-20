MOBILTEX Wins Materials Performance 2021 Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILTEX [an XPV Water Partners company] today announced it has been awarded the Materials Performance 2021 Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award for the CorTalk RMU1+INT1 platform in the category Cathodic Protection. The Materials Performance awards program motto is, "Innovate Today. Be the Change of Tomorrow." which is exactly the mindset that drives the MOBILTEX product development teams and led to the design of CorTalk RMU1+INT1. Selected from dozens of nominations, the RMU1+INT1 received the coveted innovation award as judged by a distinguished panel of corrosion experts.

The CorTalk RMU1+INT1 package will enable utilities and pipeline operators to remotely perform interruption, obtain cathodic protection (CP) measurement data and dramatically reduce travel to remote locations to perform manual inspections and to conduct measurements of CP systems. Savings could be most significant for CP operators with critical bonds, which require measurements to be taken up to six times per year. The compact RMU1 G4 device adds two-way communication to enhance its robust CP remote monitoring capabilities of coupons, test points and structure bond applications. This new feature also enables the RMU1 to receive commands and to control the new INT1 device for GPS-synchronized interruption.

"MOBILTEX would like to first credit the incredible input from our industry colleagues who helped guide product development for the RMU1+INT1 right from its inception," said Tony da Costa, VP of Engineering at MOBILTEX. "The enhanced RMU1 and new INT1 we feel are truly game-changing devices for our industry. This is an industry-first solution allowing corrosion and integrity engineers the ability to combine remote monitoring of CP systems and interruption of bonds and anodes into a compact, powerful package that fits entirely within a test point station. We are thrilled to receive this award, and we will use it as motivation to continue to develop technologies and products that bring real-world solutions to our customers' challenges."

"This award for the CorTalk RMU1+INT1 , and also the nomination for the CorTalk RMU1-LITE , hold special significance to us because they come directly from highly-respected technical leaders within our industry," said Marc Bracken, CEO at MOBILTEX. "These awards help validate that we are meeting and often exceeding industry expectations with the high level of innovation we've committed to as an organization, delivering next-generation IIoT products combined with our CorView Cloud Platform that increase safety and efficiency for our customers."

About MOBILTEX

Over 30 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 160,000 kilometres of pipeline assets protected - MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

About AMPP [NACE International]

Founded in 1943, NACE International, The Corrosion Society is the world's largest non-profit of its kind with more than 38,000 members in 130 countries. Based in Houston, Texas, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., China, Malaysia, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and a training center in Dubai, the organization serves all industries impacted by corrosion. NACE international provides its membership with numerous benefits and offers the world's most specified technical training and certification programs, industry standards, reports, conferences, and publications focused on corrosion prevention and mitigation. In 2021 NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings combined to form a new association to serve the global corrosion and coatings industry: the Association for Materials Protection and Performance, AMPP. For more information, visit www.ampp.org.

