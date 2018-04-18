Mobilum Enables Digital Currency Owners to Make Payments Anywhere, Any Time

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678376/Mobilum_Logo.jpg )



With Mobilum, digital currency owners are able to simply take out an electronic or physical card and place it on a payment terminal to complete a transaction. Digital assets to fiat currency exchange is quick and immediate and available via mobile app, the Mobilum Wallet.

Mobilums partnership allows for the redemption of digital currency anywhere, at any time with no extra fees (e.g. transaction costs), while guaranteeing the most favorable execution mechanism for the user.

The ability to directly connect any currency of choice with any payment card, regardless of the issuing entity is all made possible via the Mobilum Token (MBM), a truly liquid token that enables instant exchange from any digital coin to any fiat currency, in real-time. This is what makes Mobilum a one-of-a-kind payment method for users around the globe.

With Mobilum's executives having 20+ years of experience in the financial sector, as well as, in Fintech, the Mobilum team is finalizing the project making it a success in the most refined way possible.

About Mobilum

Mobilum directly connects every digital assets with any payment card, regardless of the issuing provider. Mobilum is the missing puzzle piece that digital currency holders and users have been waiting for. It makes life easy for everyone who spends money in any digital currency.

